HCFCU Raises Nearly $10,000 in Relay for Life

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union’s staff and members of its Hilo, Kohala and Honoka‘a branches brought in $9,702 for American Cancer Society’s Hilo Relay for Life event.

The monies were raised through in-branch ribbon sales, internal staff donations and fundraisers, as well as selling shave ice during the live event.

HCFCU was honored to be the top credit union in amount raised and it placed third in total amount raised by a walking team.

“Cancer, unfortunately, affects everyone, whether it’s someone in the family, friends or oneself,” said Tyson Klask, HCFCU’s Hilo branch manager. “We’re humbled that the donations from Hilo, Kohala and Honoka‘a branches will help American Cancer Society’s important work.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Relay for Life is a nonprofit community fundraising initiative that supports cancer research, acknowledges cancer survivors and remembers those who lost their battle against the disease. The Hilo event was held in July 2019; the Kailua-Kona Relay for Life will take place at Hale Halawai on Alii Drive on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 4 p.m. to midnight.

About Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union

HCFCU is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 41,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Hilo, Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua and Kohala. Additionally, HCFCU has Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena High Schools. HCFCU provides service minded financial professionals mortgage, land, construction, small business, education, personal and auto loans. HCFCU also offers complete checking and savings services, drive up tellers; credit and debit cards with rewards; online and mobile banking; investment services and youth programs. HCFCU also supports numerous Hawaii Island non-profit organizations and community events. Membership in Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is open to all Hawai‘i Island residents. For more information, visit www.hicommfcu.com.