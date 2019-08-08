Hawai‘i Island Weekend Lane Closures: Aug. 9 to 11

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced temporary road and lane closures for the weekend of Aug. 9 through Aug. 11.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for TMT work.