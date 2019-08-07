West Hawai’i County Band Updates Show Schedule

The West Hawai’i County Band, a 20-plus piece concert band, has announced the next concert in the Free Friday series.

The concert will be presented on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Hale Halawai County Park on Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona. The performance starts at 6:30 p.m. Note that this concert has been rescheduled from the previously released date of Aug. 16.

For this concert, the West Hawai’i County Band will present an hour of up-tempo contemporary tunes including Africa by Toto, a medley of themes by Henry Mancini, tunes from some popular Pixar movies and a compilation of Beatle’s hits including Hey Jude, Because and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, among others. And there will be a march or two.

The artistic director of the West Hawai’i County Band is Bernaldo Evangalista.

This concert series is sponsored in part by the Hawai’i County Parks and Recreation Department and the West Hawai’i County Band Friends.

For more information, visit the band’s website at http://www.westhawaiiband.com.

The band has had an active year so far with performances, parades and special holiday celebrations. The members of the band continue to perform throughout the community with organizations such as the Aloha Performing Arts Center and the Kamuela Philharmonic. In an effort to allow musicians the most opportunities to perform, the West Hawai’i County Band schedule has been modified.

Currently scheduled dates for the remainder of 2019:

Friday, August 23 (updated)

Friday, September 27 (updated)

Friday, October 25 (updated)

Friday, November 22

Friday, December 20

Email the band to be included on the mailing list for future events at [email protected].

The West Hawai’i County Band is a community and civic band comprised of approximately 20 musicians from all walks of life. The band rehearses weekly and performs regular monthly concerts at Hale Halawai at 75-5760 Ali’i Drive in Kailua Kona. In addition, the band can be heard at parades and civic events in the community throughout the year.

The repertoire of the band includes march favorites, traditional brass band music, big band tunes and Hawaiian traditional tunes.