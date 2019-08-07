Queens’ MarketPlace to Host Ladies Fashion Night

Queens’ MarketPlace in Waikoloa Beach Resort will be styling over the weekend—literally.

Queens’ MarketPlace has extended an invitation to the public to a local Designer Showcase Event at Olivia Clare Boutique, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Women designers and their businesses will be featured in a relaxed social setting with pupus and wine.

Olivia Clare Boutique owner-operator Audrey Frydenlund has a passion for handcrafted and eco-friendly products made in Hawai‘i, according to a resort press release.

“I wanted to host an event that brought other women-owned businesses together to celebrate and support each other,” Frydenlund said. “It’s like a girls night out. Come let us spoil you with food, drinks, a flower photo wall, shopping and more, while we celebrate these enterprising local wahine.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

In the spotlight

Yari Rogers, Alohiwai Clothing: Rogers grew up in the Puna District with a great love for flowers, colors, fashion and surfing. When a serious knee injury slowed her down, she discovered a new calling—working with recycled fabric and sun dyes. Each of her garments is hand printed using multiple screens, produced in small batches and hand sewn with quality and eco friendly materials.

“Yari captures the beauty of Hawai‘i in her designs,” Frydenlund said. “Women wear them with pride. It’s like collecting art.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsa Davis AO Organics Hawai‘i: Davis creates 100% natural skin products and reef safe, chemical-free sunscreens. Davis’ rose gold tanning oil and reef-safe sunscreen sticks have taken off this summer.

Cheyenne Bianchini, Yemaya Designs: This one-woman operation is located in Hilo. Since 2010, she has been focused on creating unique jewelry from mixed metals, semi-precious gemstones and shells from local beaches. Much of her work is one-of-a-kind or limited-edition to keep her brand unique. Since Bianchini and Frydenlund met at the Merrie Monarch Festival, her designs have been customer favorites at Olivia Clare Boutique.

Food for the event will be provided by Waimea-based chef Jess Kaula of Hawai‘i Island Picnics & Provisions. Kaula specializes in colorful grazing boards, gourmet platters, feast tables, luxury picnics and curated gift baskets.

“Jess prepares the most beautiful food creations I’ve ever seen,” Frydenlund said. “It’s not only beautifully put together, but all locally sourced from Big Island farms and other locally owned businesses.”

Admission to the Designer Showcase Event is free, and the first 20 customers receive 20% off their total purchase. For more information, visit oliviaclareboutique.com..