Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center Names Board Additions

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center announced in a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, that it has elected four new members to its board of directors—vice president Cheryl Matsumura and directors and Stan Golembeski, Ed.D., Cathy Lowder, ACSW, and Shaunda Liu Makaimoku.

Matsumura serves as President of American Trading Co. Born and raised in Hilo, she has over 20 years of experience in investment management and was most recently a vice president at Goldman Sachs in the Investment Management Division.

Golembeski first came to Hawai‘i to train as a Peace Corps volunteer and later taught at Waiākea High School, served as vice principal at Laupāhoehoe K-12 School and served as principal at Ha‘aheo Elementary School.

Lowder arrived in Hawai‘i with Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) assigned to the Queen Lili‘uokalani Children’s Center. She continued community youth outreach work and then moved to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary, where she worked for 35 years as a social worker.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Shaunda Liu Makaimoku is a compliance officer for the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Equal Employment/Affirmative Action and Title IX Office. She holds a J.D. from the University of Hawaiʻi’s William S. Richardson School of Law and was a deputy prosecuting attorney from 2004 to 2017.

Also on the Ku‘ikahi board are president Jennifer Zelko-Schlueter, treasurer Twylla Baptiste, secretary Julie Hugo, and directors Doug Adams, Jeri Gertz, Jimi Kunimura, Jennifer Ng and Sandra Tokuuke. Long-time board member and past president Andy Wilson was named a director emeritus.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center empowers people to come together—to talk and to listen, to explore options and to find their own best solutions, the release continued. To achieve this mission, Ku’ikahi offers mediation, facilitation and training to strengthen the ability of diverse individuals and groups to resolve interpersonal conflicts and community issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, call Ku‘ikahi at (808) 935-7844 or visit www.hawaiimediation.org.