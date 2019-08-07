KBIG-FM Adds Talent to Morning Show

KBIG-FM continues to grow even bigger, not to mention better, with the addition of Simon Kaufman to the morning show with Jill Taylor.

Listeners can catch the Morning Drive with Jill and Simon weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on KBIG-FM, 95.9 Hilo and 93.9 Kona, along with the Big Island’s Best Mix Of Music.

Simon will also ride the radio waves solo Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 10 a.m. on KBIG-FM, keeping you company seven days a week.

A professional stand-up comic for the last 13 years, Simon’s background is loaded with performance experience. Simon has performed his act on Comcast Cable and Up Late Northwest. He’s also been featured on Bravo TV’s Millionaire Matchmaker and was cast in the film Silver Skies with George Hamilton and Dick Van Patten.

SPONSORED VIDEO

You can catch Simon throwing jokes and catching laughs regularly all across the Hawaiian Islands. He’ll also be out and about at many KBIG-FM live community events.

Simon is new to the Big Island and is loving it. He said he moved to Hawai‘i for sun, fun and to live in the aloha spirit—and he has not been disappointed.

In his spare time, Simon is a practitioner of yoga and transcendental meditation. He strives to spin his performances positively and make them truly uplifting experiences through the joy of laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Simon isn’t the only news coming out of the KBIG-FM studios. Jill Taylor, the long-time voice of the station, has accepted a promotion to Program Director.

A Big Island native, Jill started her broadcasting career working overnights on KBIG-FM at the age of 17. After a brief stint with another station, she returned to KBIG-FM in 2008. She will split responsibilities between co-hosting The Morning Drive with Jill and Simon and steering the KBIG-FM ship expertly into the future.

Jill has always had a passion for music and entertainment, and she keeps her listeners up to date on the latest trends in fashion, tech, pop culture and the general human condition.

During 23 years in radio, Jill has done a lot more than cultivate a lasting, on-air personality. She has attained extensive knowledge of the radio business, holding positions in various sectors of the industry including production, news and sales. Jill currently holds the position Promotion Director for KBIG-FM as well as the Program and Promotions Director for KBIG-FM’s sister station The Beat.