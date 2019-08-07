Hawai‘i County Mass Transit Agency Wins Award

The Hawai‘i County Mass Transit Agency (MTA) has won an award for its Transit and Multi-Modal Transportation Master Plan, which was finalized in 2018.

MTA was selected as the recipient of an award for excellence in transportation planning, according to the Hawai‘i Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA).

APA Chapter Awards are given to individuals, communities, private organizations, public agencies and professional planning and design firms whose work exemplifies the highest goals and ideals of planning professionals, according to a county press release.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to receive this award, and we humbly accept this award on behalf of Hawai‘i County,” said Mass Transit Administrator Brenda Carreira. “We thank our mayor, the County Council and (consultant) SSFM International, Inc. for the completion of this Master Plan.”

The Transit and Multi-Modal Transportation Master Plan for transit and para-transit service on Hawai‘i Island aims to improve service so that it is safe, reliable and accessible to all users.

The award will be presented at the Hawai‘i Congress of Planning Officials Conference on Sept. 11, 2019 at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.