VAC to Host Jazz in the Forest

The Volcano Art Center (VAC) will host Jazz in the Forest Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, featuring Brazilian Jazz and Sarah Bethany’s Samba Trip to Brazil.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the music starts a half an hour later. Tickets for VAC members are $20, and $25 for everyone else. Tickets and more information at www.volcanoartcenter.org or by phone at 808-967-8222. Wine beer, soft drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.