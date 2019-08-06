Student Energy Summit Set For November

Blue Planet Foundation in November will offer Hawai‘i middle school and high school students, as well as their teachers, a glimpse at the state’s clean energy future at its 2019 Student Energy Summit.

Themed Revolution 20/20: Past, Present, Future, this year’s summit is open for registration. It will be held over Veteran’s Day weekend on Nov. 10 to Nov. 11 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on O‘ahu. Sponsors Clearway and Eurus allow the foundation to offer the two-day event free to all registered teams of students in grades 6 through 12 and their teachers, according to a Blue Planet Foundation press release.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“This year’s theme … reflects on our past, present and future actions that directly impact our social, technological and political landscape,” said Griff Jurgens, education director of Blue Planet Foundation and developer of the program’s curriculum. “We need a clean energy revolution to fight this climate crisis. We will empower our attendees with credible, scientific information about climate challenges, and the skills and confidence to let their voices be heard.”

Last year’s Student Energy Summit attracted nearly 200 students and 32 teachers from all islands. Blue Planet created the Student Energy Summit in 2015 to empower students to think creatively about renewable energy, clean transportation alternatives to fossil fuels and energy efficiency.

Visit Blue Planet Foundation’s website in the link above to find the registration form, see important dates and get more information.