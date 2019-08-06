SBDC Offers Small Business Workshop on Savings, Energy Sector

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a new workshop on how companies can become more profitable via the energy sector.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., SBDC will convene a workshop titled Get Paid to Save: Energy Grants and Rebates for Small Businesses. Registration is set for 8:45 AM that day. The workshop is located at Hale Iako in Suite 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive in Kailua-Kona on the NELHA (OTEC) campus.

Speakers from the Kohala Center, USDA Rural Development and Hawai‘i Energy will share information about grant, loan and financial incentive programs available to help businesses or organizations achieve clean energy goals, a SBDC release stated.

Some of the programs covered include:

USDA Rural Energy for America (REAP) grants

Hawai‘i Energy rebates and incentives

Hawai‘i’s Green Energy Money Saver Program

These programs may help companies:

Save money on photovoltaic (PV), small hydroelectric, high-efficiency refrigeration, and

HVAC systems

HVAC systems Perform energy efficiency upgrades

Afford energy upgrades through on-bill financing

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online at www.hisbdc.org, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call 808-333-5000 for more information.