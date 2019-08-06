NHCH Awards Scholarships to Local Nursing Students

North Hawai’i Community Hospital (NHCH) awarded two scholarships to local nursing students on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

According to an NHCH press release, the Peggy Dineen-Orsini Scholarship, funded by private donors, is in memory of Peggy Dineen-Orsini, who was a registered nurse (RN) at North Hawai’i Community Hospital from 1996 to 2004, remembered for her compassion for her patients, colleagues and friends.

Jasmine Smeraglia, a student at UH Hilo majoring in nursing, was awarded $2,000. Raised in Hilo, Smeraglia was the former student body president at Hilo High and volunteered for many community organizations such as Special Olympics and the MS Walk. She also works part-time and recently made the University of Hawai‘i Dean’s list for her academic achievement.

Smeraglia’s goal is to become an RN and possibly a nurse practitioner to provide quality healthcare to those in the community.

Shawnee Marsh was also awarded a scholarship to help her obtain her bachelors of science in nursing from Chaminade University.

Marsh was born on O‘ahu, raised in Waimea and has worked for four years as a certified pharmacy technician at North Hawai’i Community Hospital where she earned a reputation for her strong work ethic and dedication to patients.

She volunteers with several groups working with students and the elderly, and knew she wanted to become a nurse after the birth of her brother. Marsh plans to eventually return to Waimea to work as an RN at NHCH.