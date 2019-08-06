NHCH Announces Addition to Women’s Center

North Hawai’i Community Hospital (NHCH) is adding a new doctor to its Women’s Center, the hospital announced.

Dr. Michael Sze has joined the Women’s Center at NHCH as of Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He is a graduate of University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts, and completed his obstetrics and gynecology residency at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City, New York. There, Dr. Sze also served as chief resident.

SPONSORED VIDEO

He is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Dr. Sze’s professional interests include all aspects of general OB/GYN care, non-invasive surgery and high risk obstetrics.

Dr. Sze joins a team of physicians and nurse practitioners at the Women’s Center located at the NHCH Lucy Henriques Annex. For appointments with Dr. Sze or any other provider at the hospital, call 808-887-2273.