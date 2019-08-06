HPD to Hold Public Comment Session

Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) Chief Paul Ferreira issued a letter to the public, as the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) is visiting Hawaiʻi Island this month as part of the process of re-accreditation for the Hawaiʻi Police Department.

“I strongly encourage the community to take part in the accreditation process for our department by providing input during the public comment session being held,” Chief Ferreira wrote. “The CALEA Accreditation Process is a proven modern management model. It presents the police chief, on a continuing basis, with a blueprint that promotes the efficient use of resources and improves service delivery.”

The public information session is set for Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 5 p.m. in the Hawaiʻi County Building, Puna Conference Room, Suite 1501, located at 25 Aupuni Street in Hilo.

All telephone comments and public information comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Anyone unable to attend the session or provide telephone commentary may also provide written comments about the Hawaiʻi Police Department by sending comments to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 22030-2215 or through the website at www.calea.org.

A copy of CALEA standards is available for review through a link at www.hawaiipolice.com or at the Hawaiʻi Police Department. The contact person for additional information is Lt. Regino Saludares of the Administrative Section at (808) 961-2260.

The team of CALEA assessors arrived on the Hawaiʻi Island on Aug. 4 to examine all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

The team’s verification that the Police Department meets the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain re-accreditation—a recognition of public safety professional excellence, according to an HPD press release.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer phoned comments by calling (808) 961-2270 on Aug. 6, 2019, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Comments will be accepted by the visiting assessment team.