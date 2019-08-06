HPD Arrests 20 for DUI

During the week of July 29, 2019, through Aug. 4, 2019, Hawaiʻi Police Department officers arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 665 DUI arrests compared with 667 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.3%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 5 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 190 Puna 4 117 Ka’u 1 12 Kona 9 277 South Kohala 1 57 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 20 665

There have been 561 major accidents so far this year compared with 751 during the same period last year, a decrease of 25.3%.

To date, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities. One fatal crash that resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition. That is compared with 18 fatal crashes, resulting in 20 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 22.2% for fatal crashes, and 30% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.