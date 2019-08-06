Gov. Ige Extends Homelessness Disaster Emergency

Homelessness is still cause for a state of emergency in Hawai‘i, as declared again by Gov. David Ige on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

The governor extended the disaster emergency relief period for homelessness across the state by issuing a fourth supplementary proclamation, according to a state press release.

The emergency proclamation helps accelerate the completion of housing projects for individuals and families who are transitioning out of homelessness, and it expands shelter capacity and access to services, the release continued.

Gov. Ige signed the initial emergency proclamation on Dec. 14, 2018, a supplementary proclamation on Feb. 12, 2019, a second supplementary proclamation on April 12, 2019, and a third on June 7, 2019.

This fourth supplementary emergency proclamation extends the relief period until Oct. 5, 2019, unless it is terminated by a separate proclamation.