Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

11:16 AM HST, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 2:15 PM HST

At 11:14 a.m. HST, radar indicated nearly stationary heavy showers near Upolu Point and Pololū Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pololū Valley, Kohala Ranch, Hawi and Halaula.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.