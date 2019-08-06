Flash Flood Watch, High Surf Advisory in Effect

6 AM, Tuesday, Aug. 6: Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Weather Update

As of 5 a.m. today, there are no tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific Basin.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has cancelled the Small Craft Advisory.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center continues the Flash Flood Watch and High Surf Advisory for Hawai‘i Island through this evening.

The HIGH SURF ADVISORY remains in effect until 6 p.m. as a short-period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Flossie moves through the Hawaiian waters.

SURF: 6 to 10 feet along east-facing shores of the Big Island.

IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves and strong currents, making swimming dangerous.

Expect wet weather for the next few days with the possibility of thunderstorms.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE BIG ISLAND

Deep tropical moisture combined with an upper trough will continue to support the potential for heavy showers that could lead to flash flooding today.

Periods of heavy rainfall will remain possible as plenty of deep tropical moisture and instability associated with an upper trough remain in place.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE-THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.

The following public safety measures are in effect:

Residents and motorists be on the alert for possible flooding conditions.

If lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

The Bayfront Parking lot on Kamehameha Avenue remains closed. Parking is behind the Afook-Chinen Auditorium.

Conditions may change at any time due to the unpredicability of weather.