UPDATE: Flood Advisory Extended for Big Island

6:57 PM, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019: The National Weather Service in Honolulu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 10:15 p.m.

At 6:53 p.m., radar indicated continued heavy rainfall across North Kona and the South Kohala District.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. This rainfall is expected to diminish later tonight.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Waipio Valley, Hawi, Honaunau, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kealakekua, Kapa‘au, Puako, Captain Cook and Pu‘uanahulu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 10:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

4:09 PM HST Tuesday, Aug. 6 2019: The National Weather Service in Honolulu

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND EXTENDED UNTIL 7:15 PM HST

At 4:03 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the North Kona and South Kohala districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall will be possible through this evening and is expected to dissipate tonight.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Honaunau, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Kealakekua, Kapa‘au, Puako, Captain Cook and Puuanahulu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.