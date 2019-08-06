DPW Issues Restriping Notice for Hilo

The Hawai’i County Department of Public Works (DPW) Traffic Division will restripe the dead end portion of Lanihuli Street near Kino‘ole Street in Hilo on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. The work is weather permitting.

The work area will be coned off starting at 6:30 a.m. and work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to a DPW press release.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In addition to the roadway restriping, access improvements will be made for area residents, including the realignment of parking stalls on the north side of Lanihuli Street fronting residential properties. On-street parking at the end of the road will be removed to improve egress, the release continued.

Traffic control guards will be stationed onsite to facilitate traffic movement and advance warning signs will be posted for the striping work.