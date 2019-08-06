DOH Announces Stop Flu at School Program Dates, Locations

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will attempt to make flu shots more accessible for families across the state come this year’s flu season.

DOH will hold flu vaccination clinics in 185 public schools statewide from Oct. 14 through Nov. 27, 2019. The list of participating schools is available online.

Parents or guardians wanting their child to receive a free flu shot should return the completed consent form to their school by Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Consent forms will be sent home with students at participating schools. Electronic forms are also available online at https://vaxonlinereg.doh.hawaii.gov.

The annual Stop Flu at School program provides free flu shots to children in kindergarten through grade 8 attending participating schools statewide. Flu vaccination reduces the spread of flu and helps protect those at risk of serious illness.

Parents and guardians of students attending schools that will not have a school-located clinic are encouraged to contact their child’s healthcare provider to receive the flu vaccine in their office. For more information, call Aloha United Way’s information and referral service at 2-1-1.

Additional resources include:

Stop Flu at School website: http://health.hawaii.gov/docd/about-us/programs/stop-flu-at-school/

Fillable, electronic consent form: https://vaxonlinereg.doh.hawaii.gov

Consent form translations: http://health.hawaii.gov/docd/about-us/programs/stop-flu-at-school/