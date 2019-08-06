August 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 06, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 6, 2019, 9:57 AM HST (Updated August 6, 2019, 9:57 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light east northeast wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov