August 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued August 06 at 4:50AM HST until August 06 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light east northeast wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.