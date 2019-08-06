5th Annual Great Waikiki Beer Festival Announced

The 5th Annual Great Waikiki Beer Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

The event will offer tastings of more than 100 seasonal, local and craft beers from Hawai‘i and beyond, a selection of foods and a lineup of local entertainment with a headlining performance by Johnny Cash tribute band Cash’d Out, according to a press release from Hilton Hawaiian Village.

The Great Waikiki Beer Festival brings beers from across the world to Waikiki Beach and will feature specialty and limited releases from local breweries. Kona Brewing Company will feature its Hawai‘i exclusive 25th anniversary beer, the Hibiscus Brut IPA, and a limited Hawai‘i release of its Macadamia Nut Vanilla Imperial Lager alongside other Kona brews.

Creative brews will also be on hand, such as Maui Brewing Co.’s Black Barrel Imperial Porter, brewed with toasted coconut chips and aged in local rum barrels. Also featured will be Ola Brewing Co.’s Lilikoi Lime Milkshake IPA. In addition, a host of breweries from across the nation will be represented with their latest offerings.

VIP ticket holders will be able to access an exclusive area with special beer releases available at this year’s festival, as well as a selection of wines and signature cocktails. The resort’s culinary team will craft barbecue-themed and beer-friendly bites to go along with the wide selection of brews. Highlights include kiawe smoked beef brisket with bourbon mango barbecue sauce, IPA-infused buffalo chicken wings, Chinese-style smoked pork back ribs and more.

Attendees will be able to listen to the sounds of Shar Carillo, Lana Kei & Da Famili and Willie K., as well as the headlining performance by Cash’d Out.

A portion of the proceeds from the 5th Annual Great Waikiki Beer Festival will benefit the Wounded Warrior ‘Ohana, a Hawai‘i-based nonprofit dedicated to caring for the nation’s injured military service members by providing family activities for wounded warriors and their families.

VIP tickets are available for $80, while general admission tickets run $60. Tickets include 10 beer tastings, which are four ounces each. There is complimentary parking for one vehicle. Beyond that, parking is $15 for valet and $10 for self-parking. Non-alcoholic beverages will be sold at half price.

Tickets can be purchased at www.GreatWaikikiBeerFest.com. A 15% discount for military personnel is also available by calling (808) 941-5828.

The 5th Annual Great Waikiki Beer Festival is presented in collaboration with Mele Mei, Hawaii’s annual celebration of the island’s music, hula and culture.