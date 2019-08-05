TMT Addresses Building Permit Application for La Palma

Canary Islands Astrophysics Institute Director Rafael Rebolo told The Associated Press on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, that Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) Executive Director Ed Stone sent him a letter indicating the TMT board will move forward with an application to procure a building permit on the island of La Palma, an alternate site for the telescope should issues with its construction on Mauna Kea not be resolved.

Stone responded Monday in a release regarding the $1.4 billion project now entering its third week of delays since protestors took to the mountain to block the path of construction equipment up Mauna Kea Access Road.