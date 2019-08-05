Nephew Arrested for Murdering Uncle in Puna

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested a Pāhoa man in connection with a body found on the roadway in Puna on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

At approximately 1:56 a.m. Monday, patrol officers responded to Highway 137 northeast of Kamā‘ili Road in Puna, after a passing motorist reported a body lying in the middle of the roadway. Officers arriving at the scene found a deceased adult male lying on his back with apparent injuries to his head and body. The victim has been positively identified as 38-year-old Reginald Little Brave of a Pāhoa.

On Monday morning, Detectives of Area 1, Criminal Investigations Section, arrested the victim’s nephew, 26-year-old Daryl Peneaux, for suspicion of second-degree murder after Peneaux informed the police that he was involved in a physical altercation with Little Brave before the incident.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation, which has been classified as a murder.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to call the police departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective William Brown at (808) 961-2384 or via email at [email protected] .

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.