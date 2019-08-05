Little Miss Kona Coffee Pageant Participants Sought

The 49th annual Kona Coffee Cultural Festival is seeking contestants for the Little Miss Kona Coffee Pageant, scheduled for Sunday Nov. 3, 2019, at the Aloha Theater.

Orientation for the pageant is Aug. 17. The contestant divisions are—Mini Miss, 4 years to 6 years; Little Miss, 7years to 9 years; Young Miss, 10 years to 12 years; and Teen Miss, 13 years to 16 years.

Awards will also be given for Miss Congeniality, Miss Popularity and Miss Photogenic. Contestants will be judged on talent, private interview, fancy dress, Kona coffee picking fitness outfit, on-stage question and scholastic transcript review for the Teen Miss division.

The pageant said in a release that the pageant program “will help build confidence and self-esteem from a young age and prepare young ladies for their future and affiliate competitions in Miss Hawai‘i Outstanding Teen, Miss Kona Coffee, Miss Aloha Hawai‘i, Miss Hawai‘i and Miss America.

For more information please contact Michelle Johnson at 808-936-2200 or [email protected].