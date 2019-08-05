HPD Seeks Help in Missing Person Case

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Kainoa Chesler who has been reported as missing. He was last seen at the Salvation Army Shelter Interim Home on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Chesler is identified as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has an injury to his left leg and is currently using crutches. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, green board shorts and slippers.

Police ask anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to call Officer Patrick Robinson at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253 or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.