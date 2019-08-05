‘Donut Boy’ to Visit HPD

The Hawaiʻi Police Department will welcome in a special visitor Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019—one who has travelled across the country to express his appreciation for police.

Tyler Carach, “The Donut Boy,” will be visiting the Hilo Police Station with his family between 10 a.m. and noon to give out free donuts to officers.

Tyler has said he loves the police and one day hopes to be a K9 officer, according to an HPD press release.

For the past several years, Tyler has travelled around the country giving officers donuts as his way to say of saying thanks. Hence the name of his organization, I Donut Need a Reason to Thank a Cop, Inc.

During this time, Tyler has given away about 80,000 donuts to individual officers in 49 states. Hawaiʻi is his last stop.

Donut Boy will be greeting officers at the bench area in the covered parking between buildings A and B.