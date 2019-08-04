Small Craft AdvisoryAugust 4, 2019, 8:23 AM HST (Updated August 4, 2019, 8:23 AM)
4:27 AM HST, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019: National Weather Service in Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY
Seas 6 to 11 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions
hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.