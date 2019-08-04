4:27 AM HST, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019: National Weather Service in Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY

Seas 6 to 11 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions

hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.