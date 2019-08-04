School Supplies Drive Successful, Ongoing

The Salvation Army and Walmart were behind a statewide back-to-school supply drive on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, for children in need before the school year starts up again.

Drive centers included Hilo and Kailua-Kona Walmart locations on Hawai‘i Island, as well as several others throughout the state. Customers received lists of supplies needed and participated by purchasing and dropping off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at each store.

“With nearly 200,000 keiki heading back to school this year, we ask our island communities to help those in need start the school year off right,” said Maj. Jeff Martin, divisional leader of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “By donating school supplies for a keiki in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”

For those unable to make it to the sites Saturday, there is a searchable online registry with all the items needed. Each item requires just one click to purchase. Just click StuffTheBusHawaii.org.

All donations made at Stuff the Bus campaign events will remain in the local community.