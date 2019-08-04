AD
OHA Seeks Nonprofit to Administer Charter School Grant

By Big Island Now
August 4, 2019, 11:30 AM HST (Updated August 4, 2019, 9:48 AM)
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) announced Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, that it is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations to administer a $3 million grant to support 17 Hawaiian-focused charter schools.

Since 2006, OHA has provided $21.6 million to assist 17 Hawaiian-focused charter schools located throughout the state. These schools provide innovative, culture-based education to more than 4,700 students, more than three quarters of whom are Native Hawaiian, according to an OHA release.

The grant will support the following Hawaiian-focused charter schools:

  • Hakipuʻu Learning Center, Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu
    Hālau Kū Māna, Makiki, Oʻahu
    Ka Waihona o ka Naʻauao, Waiʻanae, Oʻahu
    Kamaile Academy, Waiʻanae, Oʻahu
    Ke Kula ʻo Samuel M Kamakau, Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu
    Mālama Hōnua, Waimānalo, Oʻahu
    Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo, Hilo, Hawaiʻi
    Kanu o ka ʻĀina, Waimea, Hawaiʻi
    Ke Ana Laʻahana, Hilo, Hawaiʻi
    Ke Kula ʻo Nāwahīokalaniopuʻu, Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi
    Kua o Ka Lā, Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi
    Waimea Middle School, Waimea, Hawaiʻi
    Kawaikini, Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi
    Kanuikapono, Anahola, Kauaʻi
    Ke Kula Niʻihau o Kekaha, Kekaha, Kauaʻi
    Kula Aupuni Niʻihau a Kahelelani Aloha, Kekaha, Kauaʻi
    Kualapuʻu Elementary, Kualapuʻu, Molokaʻi

The purpose of the solicitation is to find a nonprofit organization to administer charter school funding, facilitate reporting, submit reports, conduct site visits and administer funds for the annual charter school conference coordination and program. The grant period is for two years, from Nov. 1, 2019, through Oct. 31, 2021, with $1.5 million allocated for each year.

The grant award is subject to approval by OHA’s Board of Trustees and subject to the availability of funding.

Nonprofits must submit an online application on or before 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Prospective applicants are recommended to a participate in an orientation session scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at OHA’s Honolulu office. Teleconferencing will be available.

For more information about the grant, including the solicitation, online application and orientation schedule, visit www.oha.org/grants.

