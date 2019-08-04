OHA Seeks Nonprofit to Administer Charter School Grant

OHA Seeks Nonprofit to Administer Charter School GrantAugust 4, 2019, 11:30 AM HST (Updated August 4, 2019, 9:48 AM)
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) announced Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, that it is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations to administer a $3 million grant to support 17 Hawaiian-focused charter schools.
Since 2006, OHA has provided $21.6 million to assist 17 Hawaiian-focused charter schools located throughout the state. These schools provide innovative, culture-based education to more than 4,700 students, more than three quarters of whom are Native Hawaiian, according to an OHA release.
The grant will support the following Hawaiian-focused charter schools:
- Hakipuʻu Learning Center, Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu
Hālau Kū Māna, Makiki, Oʻahu
Ka Waihona o ka Naʻauao, Waiʻanae, Oʻahu
Kamaile Academy, Waiʻanae, Oʻahu
Ke Kula ʻo Samuel M Kamakau, Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu
Mālama Hōnua, Waimānalo, Oʻahu
Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo, Hilo, Hawaiʻi
Kanu o ka ʻĀina, Waimea, Hawaiʻi
Ke Ana Laʻahana, Hilo, Hawaiʻi
Ke Kula ʻo Nāwahīokalaniopuʻu, Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi
Kua o Ka Lā, Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi
Waimea Middle School, Waimea, Hawaiʻi
Kawaikini, Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi
Kanuikapono, Anahola, Kauaʻi
Ke Kula Niʻihau o Kekaha, Kekaha, Kauaʻi
Kula Aupuni Niʻihau a Kahelelani Aloha, Kekaha, Kauaʻi
Kualapuʻu Elementary, Kualapuʻu, Molokaʻi
The purpose of the solicitation is to find a nonprofit organization to administer charter school funding, facilitate reporting, submit reports, conduct site visits and administer funds for the annual charter school conference coordination and program. The grant period is for two years, from Nov. 1, 2019, through Oct. 31, 2021, with $1.5 million allocated for each year.
The grant award is subject to approval by OHA’s Board of Trustees and subject to the availability of funding.
Nonprofits must submit an online application on or before 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Prospective applicants are recommended to a participate in an orientation session scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at OHA’s Honolulu office. Teleconferencing will be available.
For more information about the grant, including the solicitation, online application and orientation schedule, visit www.oha.org/grants.