OHA Seeks Nonprofit to Administer Charter School Grant

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) announced Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, that it is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations to administer a $3 million grant to support 17 Hawaiian-focused charter schools.

Since 2006, OHA has provided $21.6 million to assist 17 Hawaiian-focused charter schools located throughout the state. These schools provide innovative, culture-based education to more than 4,700 students, more than three quarters of whom are Native Hawaiian, according to an OHA release.

The grant will support the following Hawaiian-focused charter schools:

Hakipuʻu Learning Center, Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu

Hālau Kū Māna, Makiki, Oʻahu

Ka Waihona o ka Naʻauao, Waiʻanae, Oʻahu

Kamaile Academy, Waiʻanae, Oʻahu

Ke Kula ʻo Samuel M Kamakau, Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu

Mālama Hōnua, Waimānalo, Oʻahu

Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo, Hilo, Hawaiʻi

Kanu o ka ʻĀina, Waimea, Hawaiʻi

Ke Ana Laʻahana, Hilo, Hawaiʻi

Ke Kula ʻo Nāwahīokalaniopuʻu, Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi

Kua o Ka Lā, Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi

Waimea Middle School, Waimea, Hawaiʻi

Kawaikini, Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi

Kanuikapono, Anahola, Kauaʻi

Ke Kula Niʻihau o Kekaha, Kekaha, Kauaʻi

Kula Aupuni Niʻihau a Kahelelani Aloha, Kekaha, Kauaʻi

Kualapuʻu Elementary, Kualapuʻu, Molokaʻi

The purpose of the solicitation is to find a nonprofit organization to administer charter school funding, facilitate reporting, submit reports, conduct site visits and administer funds for the annual charter school conference coordination and program. The grant period is for two years, from Nov. 1, 2019, through Oct. 31, 2021, with $1.5 million allocated for each year.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The grant award is subject to approval by OHA’s Board of Trustees and subject to the availability of funding.

Nonprofits must submit an online application on or before 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Prospective applicants are recommended to a participate in an orientation session scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at OHA’s Honolulu office. Teleconferencing will be available.

For more information about the grant, including the solicitation, online application and orientation schedule, visit www.oha.org/grants.