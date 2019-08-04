Kona Crime Prevention Committee Names Officer of the Year

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee will announce its Officer of the Year at an event next month.

The committee’s Officer of the Year Luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.

The committee honors a Hawai‘i County police officer every month for their outstanding performance in the line of duty. This year’s honorees include Christopher Fukumoto, Adam Hanes, Bryan Ellis, Ansel Robinson, Pedro Cacho Jr., Conrad Iranon, Adam Cho, Ansel Robinson, Tyler Meno, Devin Ah Chong and Jason Miyashiro.

All Officers of the Month will be honored at the luncheon, and the Officer of the Year will be announced.

The Officer of the Year Luncheon is $45 per person and $30 for keiki. For reservations contact Liz Holey at [email protected] or 443-7708.

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee’s mission is to encourage and support our police department in their efforts to prevent crime, deter potential criminals and enforce our laws. The committee also provides needed police equipment for use by our Kona District Officers when department funds cannot support those needs, as well as raising funds to support Kona DARE, Kona HiPAL and police education projects. Monthly luncheons are open to the public and everyone is welcome.