High Surf Warning in Effect for Big Island

High Surf Warning in Effect for Big IslandAugust 4, 2019, 5:39 PM HST (Updated August 4, 2019, 5:39 PM)
3:07 PM HST, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY FOR EAST, NORTH AND SOUTH FACING SHORES ON BIG ISLAND
SURF: 10 to 15 feet along east facing shores of the Big Island and Maui.
IMPACTS, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves and strong currents.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Large breaking surf and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face death.