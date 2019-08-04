High Surf Warning in Effect for Big Island

3:07 PM HST, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY FOR EAST, NORTH AND SOUTH FACING SHORES ON BIG ISLAND

SURF: 10 to 15 feet along east facing shores of the Big Island and Maui.

IMPACTS, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves and strong currents.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Large breaking surf and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face death.