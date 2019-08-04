Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Names Artist in Residence

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has named Detroit-based musician and composer Andy Jarema its artist in residence for the month of August.

Jarema creates site-specific work by using a mix of sound-collage techniques, his trumpet and traditional scoring to make music inspired by the park’s fauna and geology.

Jarema will perform at an After Dark in the Park concert on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium. The program is free but park entrance fees apply.

The musician/composer’s compositions are defined by sharp contrasts, both in tone and texture.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Jarema says his creative aim for the residency is “…to sonically capture the natural landscape of the park with my recording device—the quiet hiss of a steam vent, the screech of an ‘io flying overhead, the rush of the waves striking Hōlei Sea Arch. From there, I would integrate these recordings into various forms of music to stitch together a sonic portrait of the natural beauty of the park.”

In 2018, Jarema was an artist in residence at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In addition to hosting workshops, he recorded natural sound throughout the park and created electronic soundscapes and nature beats with computer software, as well as collaborated with artist Alyssa Coffin. He is known for integrating hip-hop nature beats, music videos and classical music into his work.

The artist in residence program is sponsored by the National Parks Arts Foundation (NPAF), the National Park Service, the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and other generous benefactors. NPAF is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to the promotion of the national parks by creating dynamic opportunities for artworks that are based in natural and historic heritage. All NPAF programs are made possible through philanthropic support.