Hawai‘i Volcanoes August Flight Operations

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has announced the upcoming flight plans for the month August 2019:

Monday, Aug. 5, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., to transport gear and crew members from the Mauna Loa Road staging area to Red Hill Cabin and to transport gear from the Mauna Loa Road staging area to a site around 9,000-ft. elevation.

Friday, Aug. 9, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. to transport crew from around 9,000-ft. on Mauna Loa to the Mauna Loa Road staging area.

Monday, Aug. 12, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., from Mauna Loa Road staging area to the east side of Moku‘āweoweo around 13,000-ft. elevation.

Friday, Aug. 16, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., to transport crew from Red Hill Cabin and retrieve gear, to Mauna Loa Road staging area.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, between 8 a.m. and noon and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., for invasive Guinea grass surveys and control along Keauhou Trail, from the coast to 2,000-ft. elevation.

Throughout August, (dates will vary), a USGS contractor will deploy LIDAR (Light, Detection and Ranging) technology over Kīlauea summit and the Southwest Rift Zone. Data gathered will be used to document and map ground changes resulting from last year’s major summit collapse events. Flights will be slow and repetitive “lawnmower” grids at about 1,300 feet above ground level (agl) to as low as 500 feet agl.

The park said in a release it regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.