Hawai‘i Island Lane Closures, Aug. 3–9

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures through Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 28 and 39.5, at Volcano National Park, on Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 9, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 61 to 62.5, Honuapo Bridge to Power Sub-Station, on Monday, Aug. 5 to Friday, Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH KONA: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 30, Hualalai Ranch Road, on Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH KONA: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 101.3 to 103, Ho‘okena Beach Road to Ki‘ilae Road, on Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 27.4 and 27.6, Keokea Park Road, on Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

NORTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 14, Lapakahi Historic State Park, on Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 59 and 66, Akulani Street and Emmalani St, on Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.