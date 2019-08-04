Gov. Ige Orders Half-Staff Flags to Honor Mass Shooting Victims

Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of two mass shootings that occurred within 24 hours.

All flags at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard shall be flown at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

This action is being taken as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible acts of violence perpetrated on Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas, and on Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio, a release from the governor’s office stated.

“We cannot become desensitized as we experience more of these horrible and senseless tragedies in communities across our country,” Gov. Ige said. “Each death is a heartbreaking loss, and each person wounded will need our support.”