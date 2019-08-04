Funds to Upgrade Hamakua Youth Foundation Released

Gov. David Ige has released $135,000 for renovations and improvements at the Hamakua Youth Center in Honoka‘a, according to a release from the office of Hawai‘i state Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye.

“I want to thank Gov. Ige for supporting the youth who benefit from these programs with the Hamakua Youth Foundation,” Sen. Inouye said. “Keeping our keiki actively engaged in enriching activities and cultural exploration will pay great dividends in the future. This is a tremendous investment in our state and the Hamakua/Honoka‘a community.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hamakua Youth Foundation is a grassroots community organization dedicated to creating youth-centered, after-school and summer programs, as well as occasional weekend programs, for youth of the Hamakua District.

Guided by Hawaiian traditions and values, the Hamakua Youth Center engages local youth in leadership training, environmental stewardship, music, visual arts, recreational activities and exploration of the many cultures represented in the area.