3:19 PM HST, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.