Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island WatersAugust 3, 2019, 8:04 AM HST (Updated August 3, 2019, 8:04 AM)
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:31 AM: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
Areas affected include Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island windward, leeward and SE waters.
East winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.