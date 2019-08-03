Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019

3:31 AM: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

Areas affected include Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island windward, leeward and SE waters.

East winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.