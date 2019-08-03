Hawaiian Airlines Names New Interim VP of Human Resources

Hawaiian Airlines has appointed Robin Kobayashi as interim senior vice president of human resources, the carrier announced last week.

Kobayashi will oversee Hawaiian’s employment strategy, recruitment efforts and the administration of benefits, recognition programs, talent management and labor relations for the airline’s 7,300 employees.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Robin’s leadership and expertise managing labor and employment initiatives made her a standout candidate for this position,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “As we expand our business, I look forward to continue working alongside Robin to grow and support our employee ‘ohana.”

Kobayashi has twenty years of legal experience and previously served as Hawaiian Airlines’ managing director and associate general counsel of labor and employment. She successfully oversaw the company’s labor and employment efforts related to the Office of Federal Compliance Programs, equal employment opportunity and privacy. Kobayashi also served as the executive director of the Hawai‘i Immigrant Justice Center and was a staff attorney on the National Labor Relations Board in Washington D.C.

Born and raised on O‘ahu, Kobayashi earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Hawai‘i.