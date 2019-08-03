August 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 03, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 3, 2019, 8:35 AM HST (Updated August 3, 2019, 8:35 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Frequent showers. High near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Frequent showers. High near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Frequent showers. High near 82. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.