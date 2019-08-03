AD
August 03, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
August 3, 2019, 8:34 AM HST (Updated August 3, 2019, 8:34 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 10-15mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com
