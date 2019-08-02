Wind Advisory Continues for Big Island

5:06 AM HST, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019: WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has continued the Wind Advisory for the the south, north and east and Kohala and the interior areas of the Big Island.

WINDS: East 20 to 40 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph for portions of the Big Island.

TIMING: Through this afternoon as Tropical Storm Erick passes to the south.

SPONSORED VIDEO

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Use extra caution when driving and be prepared for longer commutes. Protect sensitive electronics that may become damaged by power fluctuations.