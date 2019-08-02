AD
Small Craft Advisory Continues for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
August 2, 2019, 8:01 AM HST (Updated August 2, 2019, 8:01 AM)
4:49 AM HST, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has continued the Small Craft Advisory for Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island windward waters.

Winds: East to NE winds 20 to 30 knots, with higher gusts.

Seas: 8 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

