Passing TS Erick Generates High Surf

3:34 AM HST, Friday Aug, 2, 2019: HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM FOR EAST-FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports that a swell generated by Tropical Cyclone Erick will continue to produce very large surf today along east-facing shores of the Big Island.

SURF: 10 to 15 feet along east-facing shores of the Big Island.

IMPACTS, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channels dangerous.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face death.