Passing TS Erick Generates High Surf

Passing TS Erick Generates High SurfAugust 2, 2019, 7:54 AM HST (Updated August 2, 2019, 7:54 AM)
3:34 AM HST, Friday Aug, 2, 2019: HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM FOR EAST-FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND
The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports that a swell generated by Tropical Cyclone Erick will continue to produce very large surf today along east-facing shores of the Big Island.
SURF: 10 to 15 feet along east-facing shores of the Big Island.
IMPACTS, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channels dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face death.