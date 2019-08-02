MISSING: Kiana Genda, 15, North Kohala

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile from North Kohala.

The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for 15-year old Kiana Genda, who was last seen at a North Kohala address on June 21, 2019.

She is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Genda may be in the North Kohala, South Kohala or Kona Districts.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may call police dispatch at (808) 935-3311 or also contact Officer Oliver Agustin at (808) 326-4646, ext. 302, or via email at [email protected].