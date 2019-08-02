Hawa‘i DOT Prepares for Impacts From TS Erick and Flossie

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is making preparations in advance of possible weather impacts as Tropical Storm Erick passes south of the state and Tropical Storm Flossie approaches the state.

Airports

Airport managers have taken their required emergency preparedness measures at all 15 public airports within the state and will adjust their readiness posture should storm conditions develop in their area.

Air travelers with confirmed tickets for travel into or out of Hawai‘i airports are encouraged to check with their airline for potential flight delays, cancelations, or travel waivers.

In general, State of Hawai‘i airports will remain open unless there is damage to the runway or terminal facilities; however, the Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keahole may restrict passenger boarding and deplaning during high winds or heavy rains.

Harbors

HDOT Harbors Division is in close coordination with the United States Coast Guard regarding port readiness. Harbors has alerted all construction contractors and is ready to activate Harbors Incident Command Centers for the protection and restoration of ports should it be necessary.

With over 98-percent of all imported goods being shipped through Hawaii’s ports, all ports will remain open and operational for as long as safely possible ahead of a storm making landfall to ensure the greatest amount of delivery of goods to the community.

Highways

HDOT Highways Division crews have checked drainage systems along state routes to ensure they are clear prior to rain impacts. Crews have also been notified of possible emergency call outs and procedures and have secured state base yards. HDOT equipment and generators have been topped off and checked.

HDOT advises motorists to use caution on roadways with a history of flooding, landslide, rockfall or tree fall hazards. Updates and information on state routes will be posted over HDOT’s social media accounts, https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii

General Advice for Motorists

Keep your gas tank at least half-full in case you need to evacuate or move to higher ground.

Make sure your windshield wipers are in good condition and use your headlights if you are driving in rainy conditions. Turning on your headlights increases your visibility and helps make other drivers aware of you.

Do not drive through fast moving water or water of indeterminable depth. You could stall out your car or your vehicle could be washed away. As little as 24-inches of moving water could possibly wash away a vehicle.

Do not drive in high winds, especially in high profile vehicles as you risk your vehicle being pushed by winds or rolled over.

Following high wind events be cautious on the road as debris and live electrical lines could cause damage to you and your vehicle.

HDOT will maintain communication with federal, state, and county officials to ensure coordination in the preparation, landfall, and recovery phases of an event. Residents and visitors should continue to monitor current conditions with the National Weather Service and media outlets. Additional updates will be posted on the HDOT website.