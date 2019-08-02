Flash Flood Watch & Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

6:02 AM HST, Friday, Aug 2, 2019: Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 9 a.m. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for the Big Island through Saturday morning.

At 6 a.m, radar indicated a large area of moderate to heavy rain continuing to move ashore over the southeast slopes and windward areas of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour in the heavier showers.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Na‘alehu, Orchidlands Estates, Glenwood, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Pahala, O‘okala and Wood Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 9 a.m. if heavy rain

persists.