AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Wind Advisory in Effect for Big Island

By Big Island Now
August 1, 2019, 5:19 PM HST (Updated August 1, 2019, 5:19 PM)
×

5:09 PM HST, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

WINDS: East 20 to 40 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Use extra caution when driving and be prepared for longer commutes. Protect sensitive electronics that may become damaged by power fluctuations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments