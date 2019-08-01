UH Board of Regents to Consider Mauna Kea Permitted Action Group

The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents (BOR) is expected to consider a motion Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, to appoint a permitted interaction group to investigate issues and make recommendations related to Maunakea governance, according to a UH press release.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Friday in the UH Mānoa Information Technology Building, first floor conference room 105A/B. Other items under consideration, following the election of the new board leadership last month, are new committee structures and related proposed amendments to policies and bylaws.

The full board is being asked to consider the appointment of the permitted interaction group, which would be tasked to investigate issues related to the university’s stewardship and governance activities on Maunakea.

The group would then make findings and recommendations regarding the development of a statement expressing principles supported by the BOR as pertaining to Maunakea, in addition to those articulated in the Resolution Affirming Commitment to the Collaborative Stewardship of Maunakea’s Cultural, Natural, Educational and Scientific Resources, adopted by the BOR on Aug. 24, 2017.

The Sunshine Law governing open public meetings allows a board to appoint a group consisting of less than a quorum of its members to investigate matters for the board. The appointment of the group and designation of its assigned task must be done at a public board meeting. This will occur at the Aug. 2 BOR meeting.

After the group undertakes its assigned task, its findings and recommendations must be presented to the board at a public meeting, and the board cannot act on any recommendations until a subsequent public meeting. Thus, the process to create a permitted interaction group, receive its report on its work and take action of any recommendations will occur in three separate public meetings, with the opportunity for public review and input.

All written testimony on agenda items received up to 24 hours in advance of the meeting will be distributed to the board. Late testimony on agenda items will be distributed to the board within 24 hours of receipt. Written testimony may be submitted via US mail, email at [email protected] or facsimile at (808) 956-5156.

Individuals submitting written testimony are not automatically signed up for oral testimony. Registration for oral testimony on agenda items will be provided at the meeting location 15 minutes prior to the meeting and closed once the meeting begins. Oral testimony is limited to three minutes. All written testimony submitted are public documents. Therefore, any testimony that is submitted verbally or in writing, electronically or in person, for use in the public meeting process is public information.